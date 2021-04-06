How To Logout From Microsoft Teams? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has adopted a virtual working culture. Most organizations conduct the maximum amount of their business virtually. Microsoft has understood the demand for a virtual platform for these organizations and has provided them with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams works to add more features and updates to provide more accessibility and better functioning of the application. People want to learn how to logout from Microsoft Teams.

How to logout from Microsoft Teams?

Many users want to figure out the Microsoft Teams logout process. Logout in Microsoft Teams is a simple process and the users can either do it from their Desktops or their Smartphones. The Log out process will not delete the user's account, they can always log back in with their credentials in Microsoft Teams. Check out the Microsoft Teams Logout process below:

Desktop

When in the application the user should head towards their profile photo and click on it.

This will open a series of options for the users, from these options the user needs to click sign out

This will log them out of their Microsoft Teams account.

Mobile

The users should click on the 3 parallel lines to open the more options menu

In the options, the user should navigate to Settings

In settings, the users should look for the Sign out option and click on it to log out from their Microsoft Teams account.

Microsoft makes Teams a top priority

Microsoft has made the Teams application a top priority by incorporating it in the Bug Bounty Program. Users know that Microsoft provides proper attention to the bugs and vulnerabilities of their applications as the organization is willing to award the finders with cash rewards from $5,000 to $30,000 in this Bug Bounty Program. Any analyst that finds a vulnerability that is causing issues to the smooth functioning of the application can report it and expect to earn a handsome reward.

Microsoft understands that the world now functions virtually through video conferencing applications. It knows how crucial it is for these applications to work properly so that the day-to-day work of the organizations doesn’t get affected. The Teams Bug Bounty Program will help Microsoft fix most bugs and issues that have been plaguing the application.

Promo Image Source: MicrosoftTeams Twitter