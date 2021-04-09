How To Post On Snapchat Spotlight? Learn How To Upload A Spotlight Video

Snapchat has been one of the first social platforms to introduce innovative industry-leading features which then get picked up by others. Similar to disappearing messages, end-to-end encryption, safe photo-sharing, and more features, this time, the newly launched Snapchat Spotlight feature is shaking the market. Using this newly added tab in the Snapchat app, users can create and post short videos online just like on TikTok. Nevertheless, as soon as this feature was announced, many users started wondering about how to post on Snapchat Spotlight. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to post on Snapchat Spotlight?

In the Snapchat app, tap on the "Camera" tab to start making your Snapchat Spotlight video.

Now, all you need to do is, tap and hold the record icon to create your video snap.

Once you have completed the recording, just release the button

Then, add any edits or effects you need to make your Spotlight video more creative.

To upload your Snapchat Spotlight video, tap the "Send To" button located at the bottom right of the screen.

Now, tap on the "Spotlight" button at the top of the page.

Here, you need to agree to Spotlight terms by tapping "Okay."

Now, to upload the Spotlight video, using the button at the top of the screen.

Snapchat recommends adding a topic to the snap. Tap "#AddTopic" to set your topic.

At the bottom of the page, tap "Send."

Find the Send option at the bottom of your Snapchat screen.

To see other people's content, then there is a dedicated Spotlight tab in the Snapchat app which can be found on the last tab on the right. Apart from this, as we know Snapchat's policy is against cyberbullying, the Snapchat Spotlight feature will not be having a comments section. What is more interesting here is that other users will also not be able to see your display name unless you are 18 and older using a public profile. This will further eliminate any type of online harassment of minors and non-public profile users.

Image ~ Shutterstock