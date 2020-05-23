How To Put Money On Cash App Using IPhone Or Android Smartphone? Steps Inside

With a rating of 4.5 stars, the Cash app is amongst the leading application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. The app was recently updated on May 18, 2020, and it is easy to download even while using the mobile data because of its size of 8.2 MB.

Apart from this, the Cash App currently has 7 million active users and it has updated its layout and added the ability to purchase stock without any fees in the 'Investing' section. This gives users access to buy stocks, Bitcoins and more. However, sometimes a few users find it hard to understand several things, and they often ask questions such as "how to put money on Cash App?" If you are wondering the same, here is a step by step guide for you.

How to put money on Cash App using iPhone or Android smartphone?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android phone. On the Cash App home screen, tap the "My Cash" tab, which is located on the left side on the bottom of your screen. On the "My Cash" page, tap on the "Add Cash" and enter the amount of cash you wish to place on your Cash App and Cash Card balance. On the "Add Cash" page, enter the required amount that you want to add to your Cash App account, then tap on "Add." Due to the instant speed of Cash App, be sure you confirm the amount you wish before tapping "Add" on the bottom of the screen.

How to send money on Cash App using Android or iPhone?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android and tap the "$" symbol in the bottom-centre of the screen. Enter the amount of money you want to send. Tap the word "Pay" at the bottom-right corner. Enter the email, phone number, or $cashtag of the recipient. Enter a brief memo noting the purpose of the payment besides the word "For." Tap "Pay" and your money will be sent to the recipient. Use this method to easily send money to friends and family. However, make sure all the details are filled properly before hitting the "Pay" button. Also, contact Cash App support if you need any assistance regarding anything.

