How To Remove News From Taskbar On Windows 10? Turn Off News In 4 Easy Steps

In a recent Windows 10 update, Microsoft has rolled out a new Weather and News Widget that sits beside the time and battery indicator on the bottom right corner of the Windows 10 taskbar. The widget displays the current weather conditions, updates about the market and also recommends news articles with the help of Microsoft News. However, some readers do not like the widget and wish to know about how to remove news from taskbar on Windows 10. Keep reading to know more.

How to remove news from taskbar on Windows 10?

If a reader wishes disable news on taskbar, there are three things that can be done. Firstly, a user can remove the text that displays on the icon of the widget. To do this, right-click on the taskbar and go to the ‘New and interests’ option. Hovering over it would open a side menu with multiple options. Select the option called ‘Show icon only’ and the text would disappear. Next up, if a user wishes to disable the ‘open on hover’ feature, the same can be unchecked from the ‘News and interests’ menu. However, if one wishes to completely disable news on taskbar, there is a ‘turn off’ option in the same menu. Checking the menu would turn off news and interests widget. To remove news from the taskbar on Windows 10, follow the given steps.

Right-click anywhere on the Windows 10 taskbar

Go to 'News and Interests' menu

Select 'Turn Off' in the options provided

Refresh the desktop if needed

The 21H1 Windows 10 Update brings a new Weather and News widget. When enabled, the widget sits like a square box situated right next to the ‘show hidden icons’ arrow on the Windows 10 taskbar. By default, it displays the current weather conditions on the widget icon. As a user hovers the cursor over the icon, the widget expands into what looks like a quick panel. It contains news articles, stock market updates, date and time of sports events around the world and other customizable tiles. However, the accidental opening of the widget as one tries to access other tools might be slightly inconvenient for some users.

IMAGE: WINDOWS YOUTUBE