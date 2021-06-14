How To Remove Weather From Taskbar On Windows 10 Taskbar And How To Remove Weather Text

Windows 10 update: Windows recently launched an update for the users which includes a number of interesting features. Specially the weather widget on the taskbar is difficult to overlook. Especially if one mistakenly hovers over it and a massive box containing news, weather, time, stocks, and a slew of other information appears on their screen.

Among all of the other features under the News and Interests area, Windows has opted to keep the weather in the taskbar for some reason. There's no need to be concerned if this does not appeal to you. If you're wondering how to remove weather from the taskbar, there are only a few simple steps to follow.

How to remove weather from taskbar on Windows 10 taskbar

Right-click on the taskbar's weather icon.

Choose from a variety of news and topics that interest you.

Turn off by clicking on it. Select Turn Off.

This will fully remove News & Interests from your taskbar. However, if you simply want to modify a few items rather than deleting everything, Windows offers a variety of customization possibilities.

How to enable the weather on taskbar again?

Don't worry if you've become accustomed to this new function and now miss it following the deletion. Here's how you can reclaim it.

Right-click on the taskbar to bring up the context menu.

Right-click on the taskbar to bring up the context menu.

Select News and Interests from the drop-down menus.

Select Show Icon and Text from the drop-down menu.

How to disable the weather text on my taskbar?

A user may also disable the news and interest function from the taskbar if you don't want all of the text with the weather updates. Here's how to disable weather on taskbar and remove the text as well:

Right-click on the weather symbol to bring up the context menu.

Select News and Interests from the drop-down menus.

Select Show Icon Only from the drop-down menu.

How to get Windows 10 update?

To get the new Windows 10 taskbar widget, Install the Widgets app

Next, run widget launcher

In the next step, a user needs to click the widget that you want to use

At last, a user can position the widget anywhere on the Windows 10 desktop

