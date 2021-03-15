With 74 million users around the world, Spotify is undoubtedly one of the leading music streaming apps. Music lovers love to hear, create and share music as the platform makes it easier for them to do so. The app has millions of songs with views and the users love to stream through the extensive list of music created by talented artists. However, with such wonderful features, many users have been complaining about the app does not show lyrics. So, that is why many are wondering about how to see lyrics on Spotify on your iPhone, Android or computer device. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to see lyrics on Spotify on your iPhone or Android device?

Music lovers may agree that it is quite fun to jam with one of our favourite artists while playing songs on Spotify. However, most often it is hard for the users to understand the words here and there while listening to some of the songs especially for the ones who are new to the genre. But, the solution to this problem has finally been spotted. Currently, the Spotify app now features lyrics to some of the popular songs. So, here is how you can see lyrics Spotify

Finding Spotify lyrics is quite simple as the app is not associated with Musixmatch, meaning that all you need to do is tap on the song you want to play

As soon as it starts playing, tap at the bottom where you can see the song playing in the app

Once opened, swipe up the app screen for the lyrics to show.

You can also expand the lyrics to enjoy the song and the lyrics together with full view.

However, Spotify is still rolling out the feature slowly to the users, so that means many people may not have a similar feature mentioned above. According to many users on social media, they are able to see a "Lyrics" banner next to the play/pause button in the mini-player and also on the right side of the title track in the full player. If you tap it, you will be able to see the scrolling lyrics instead of the album art, which can be minimised.