How To Send Money On Cash App? Learn The Steps Easily

The Cash App is an 8 MB sized payments app currently having 7 million active users who use this application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. This application was developed by Square Inc which also allows its users to invest money in the stock market and Bitcoins effectively in a few simple steps using the app. However, many people who are new to this app find it difficult initially to receive and send money on Cash App. If you are wondering how to send money on Cash App then you can learn it in a few easy steps below.

How to send money on Cash App using Android or iPhone?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android and tap the "$" symbol in the bottom-centre of the screen.

Enter the amount of money you want to send.

Tap the word "Pay" at the bottom-right corner.

Enter the email, phone number, or $cashtag of the recipient.

Enter a brief memo noting the purpose of the payment besides the word "For."

Tap "Pay" and your money will be sent to the recipient. Use this method to easily send money to friends and family. However, make sure all the details are filled properly before hitting the "Pay" button. Also, contact Cash App support if you need any assistance regarding anything.

How to send Bitcoin on Cash App?

A user can also send Bitcoin to their peers or other people. Transferring Bitcoin is not difficult and can be done in a few easy steps. Follow the steps on how to send Bitcoin below-

Open Cash App and then tap the Banking tab on your Cash App home screen

Select Bitcoin

Press Withdraw Bitcoin

Scan a QR code address or press Use Wallet Address to enter one manually

Confirm with your PIN or Touch ID

A user must have a balance of at least 0.001 bitcoin to withdraw or send Bitcoin. A person can withdraw up to $2,000 worth of bitcoin every 24 hours and up to $5,000 within a 7-day period. However, note that Bitcoin transfers to external wallets usually take around 30 to 40 minutes or sometimes longer.

