How To Set Out Of Office In Microsoft Teams? Check Out This Teams Feature Here

Video calls have become a way of communication for this generation. Since the pandemic has hit, everybody has hopped on the work from home, video conferencing train. This helps the people comply with social distancing norms and get their work done at the same time. There are set applications that are used by organisations such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meets, and more. Many users want to learn how to set Out of Office in Microsoft Teams.

How to set Out of Office in Microsoft Teams?

The new age of work culture is here, and the majority of people have moved to a work-from-home setup. The applications that are used to carry out video conferencing have developed and created new features that cater to the various needs of the users. One of these is Set OOO in Microsoft Team, which means set out of office in teams. What this feature essentially does is let the other members of the team know that this specific user isn’t available and is not near their system, and whenever a member tries to approach them, they are informed about the unavailability of the user. Check out how to set Out of Office in teams below:

Enable OOO in Microsoft Teams

First, the user needs to open Microsoft Teams and select their profile from the top right corner

Then they need to click on ‘Set Status Message’ from the drop-down menu.

Here the user can put up an Out of Office message of 280 characters or less.

The users can also set the time limit to how much time this message will be displayed in the ‘Clear Status Message After’ option

Here, the user needs to set the option as ‘Custom’ and then set dates according to the time they plan to be out of the office.

Disable OOO in Microsoft Teams

When the user is back and available to work, they would want to get rid of the Out of Office message from Microsoft Teams, this can be done in simple steps. Check out how to disable OOO in Microsoft Teams below: