How To Stop Microsoft Teams From Opening At Windows Startup? Simple Fix To Solve The Issue

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most popular apps to talk to people during this pandemic. But some of the users have been facing issues related to Microsoft Teams and are thus asking questions like how to stop Microsoft Teams from opening at Windows startup. To help these users, here is all the information that is needed to answer users' questions about Microsoft Teams opening at startup.

How to stop Microsoft Teams from opening at Windows startup?

The makers of Microsoft Teams have certainly added a number of fixes in their application for such issues. To help the users, here are a total of 3 different techniques one can use to fix their Microsoft Teams opening at startup issue. The users can even try out these steps or they can just restart the application on their device. If your problem has still not been solved, then the best bet is to uninstall the app on your device and then install it again. It is common to see a couple of apps having issues with their performance. A simple reinstall fix can be used on these applications. Apart from this, here is also a video from Youtube that can show you how to stop the Microsoft Teams opening at startup issue.

Method 1: Disable Microsoft Teams from Task Manager

The users have an option to disable Microsoft Teams from their Task Manager and it will not start up automatically. For that to happen, they will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc key and open the Task Manager.

Step 2: Open the Startup tab.

Step 3: Click on Microsoft Teams, and click on Disable.

Method 2: Change the settings of your device

The users can fix the Microsoft Teams opening at startup issue by opening the settings in Microsoft Teams. Follow these steps below to fix Microsoft Teams opening on startup

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams.

Step 2: Click on the Profile icon on the top right corner of the screen and open the Settings panel.

Step 3: Then try and search for the checkbox for Auto Start Application and clear it.

Step 4: Restart your app

Method 3: Modifying Registry

The users have an option to delete the entry for Microsoft Teams from Registry and check:

Follow the steps to take backup of the registry.

Step 1: Press Windows key + R. This will open the Run dialog box.

Step 2: Then type in Regedit and click OK.

Step 3: Then open HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

Step 4: You will be able to spot the registry entry for Microsoft Teams

Step 5: Select Delete.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT TEAMS TWITTER