How To Update IPhone 6 To IOS 13? Know Everything About The Compatibility Here

With Dark Mode, iOS 13 gives iPhone a dramatic new look, as well as new ways to search and edit images and a secure new way to sign in to apps and websites with just a tap. iOS 13 is quicker and more responsive, thanks to system-wide improvements that boost app launch, reduce app download sizes, and speed up Face ID. So is iOS 13 available for iPhone 6? Continue reading the article to find out.

How to Update iPhone 6 to iOS 13?

iOS 12 is the most recent version of iOS that the iPhone 6 can run. Unfortunately, the iPhone 6 is unable to install iOS 13 and all subsequent iOS versions, but this does not imply that Apple has abandoned the product. On January 11, 2021, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus received an update.

12.5.1 was the most recent update for the iPhone 6. Since September 2019, when iOS 12 was moved to long-term support, it has received regular security updates. COVID-19 exposure alerts and bug fixes were introduced in the last two updates. When Apple ceases updating the iPhone 6, it won't be completely obsolete. Many applications in the App Store will continue to work as normal. The lack of security updates, on the other hand, makes the system more vulnerable, so users should consider replacing it at that point.

iOS 13 Features

Here are some of the main new features and improvements in the iOS 13:

Dark Mode A beautiful new dark colour scheme that delivers a great viewing experience especially in low-light environments Can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset, at a certain time, or turned on from Control Center Four new system wallpapers that automatically switch appearances with Light and Dark Mode

Camera & Photos An all-new Photos tab with a curated view of your library making it easy to find, relive, and share your photos and videos Powerful new photo editing tools that make it easier to edit, adjust, and review photos at a glance Video editing with over 30 new tools, including Rotate, Crop, and Enhance The ability to increase or decrease Portrait Lighting intensity on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max High-Key Light Mono, a new Portrait Lighting effect, for a monochromatic portrait with a white background on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Sign in with Apple A private way to sign in to participating apps and websites with the Apple ID you already have Simple account setup with only your name and email address Hide My Email to share a unique email address that is automatically forwarded to you Built-in two-factor authentication to protect your account No tracking or profiling by Apple as you use your favorite apps



