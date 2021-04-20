How To Update IPhone 6 To IOS 13? Know Everything About The Compatibility Here

Quick links:
Image Source: Apple
With Dark Mode, iOS 13 gives iPhone a dramatic new look, as well as new ways to search and edit images and a secure new way to sign in to apps and websites with just a tap. iOS 13 is quicker and more responsive, thanks to system-wide improvements that boost app launch, reduce app download sizes, and speed up Face ID. So is iOS 13 available for iPhone 6? Continue reading the article to find out.
iOS 12 is the most recent version of iOS that the iPhone 6 can run. Unfortunately, the iPhone 6 is unable to install iOS 13 and all subsequent iOS versions, but this does not imply that Apple has abandoned the product. On January 11, 2021, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus received an update.
12.5.1 was the most recent update for the iPhone 6. Since September 2019, when iOS 12 was moved to long-term support, it has received regular security updates. COVID-19 exposure alerts and bug fixes were introduced in the last two updates. When Apple ceases updating the iPhone 6, it won't be completely obsolete. Many applications in the App Store will continue to work as normal. The lack of security updates, on the other hand, makes the system more vulnerable, so users should consider replacing it at that point.
Here are some of the main new features and improvements in the iOS 13: