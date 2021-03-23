How To Use A PhonePe Gift Card? Learn How To Buy And Use A Gift Card Here

Digital payments have seen an increase in the last few years and it is estimated that they will keep growing at a fast pace. Apps like Google Pay and PhonePe are going to be made more accessible for billions of users. The main goal of these payment apps is to support this change by building payment solutions for the entire user base. That is the reason why organisations offer several payment options such as PhonePe Wallet, UPI, Net banking, Debit and Credit cards transactions and more along with Gift Cards and other in-app incentives. So, many users who actively use the app are confused about how to use PhonePe Gift Card. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to buy a PhonePe Gift Card?

According to the official PhonePe portal, users can buy the PhonePe gift following the steps mentioned below:

At first, a user needs to go to the "My Money" section on the app home screen.

Now, you will be able to find the "PhonePe Gift Card" option under the Wallets/Gift Vouchers section. Once you find it, tap to open.

Then, you need to buy the Gift Card by tapping on the "Buy New Card" option.

As soon as the window for purchase opens, enter the amount, select your preferred payment mode and complete the payment.

However, make sure you know that all gift cards have a validity of 1 year from the date of issue. You can avoid your PhonePe Gift Card from expiring after one year by linking it to your PhonePe account within this period. You can only purchase a PhonePe Gift card of a minimum value of â‚¹100 and a maximum value of â‚¹10,000 in a single transaction.

How to use a PhonePe Gift Card?