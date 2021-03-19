How To Use A Visa Gift Card On Amazon? 2 Easy Hacks To Add Gift Cards On Amazon

Visa Gift Card has become the new normal way of gifting people and there are many underrated benefits to it, too. A small comparison between a Visa gift card against any other gift card would be that while other gift cards can only be used at specific locations, Visa can be used a maximum amount of times in various scenarios. Amazon, today, is changing the idea of shopping and is quickly becoming an essential part of everybody's lives. Naturally, people will wonder if gift cards can be used to shop there. Note that a Visa gift card cannot essentially be used on Amazon but there are several ways available in which one can trick the site into thinking that it's a debit/credit card.

How to use a Visa Gift Card on Amazon?

Open Amazon Homepage and click on the 'Your Account' tab from the dropdown menu Scroll down to Amazon Pay and click on 'Add Gift Card to your balance' The user will be presented with two options, either to add a gift card or add money to your gift card. Click on Add Money to Balance and enter the amount on the Visa gift card. The user will be redirected to the Payment Method page. Scroll down to 'More Ways to Pay' to add a card. Add and edit the exact information given on the gift card i.e. name, card number, expiration date. When asked for an address, the user must then add their own address as the gift card is technically not confined to any location. The gift card will successfully be added as a payment method like any other regular debit/credit card. So the next time users' shop, they can select the gift card for payment.

If a user wishes to avoid this hassle and access the gift card on Amazon easily, they can use an alternate method of buying an Amazon gift card or code from the Visa gift card balance. But the first method is advisable as an Amazon gift card can only be used for shopping at Amazon whereas a Visa gift card can be used for both Amazon as well as other physical stores.