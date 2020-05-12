Indian Railways Makes Installing Anti-Covid Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Passengers

As the Indian Railways gradually resumes passenger train operations, in a recent statement it announced that installing the government's COVID tracking app- Aarogya Setu was now 'mandatory' for the travelling passengers. The Indian Railways has resumed passenger train operations from May 12, with an initial operation of 15 trains (30 journeys). Out of the 30 special trains, 15 will start from New Delhi railway station, then 15 will leave for New Delhi from other cities.

Railways to begin operations from May 12

After announcing the gradual operation of passenger trains amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways has issued the timings of 30 special trains which will run from May 12 onwards.The train coming from Howrah to New Delhi will start at 5:00 pm. Apart from this, the train coming from Patna to New Delhi is at 7.20 pm and the trains coming from Delhi to Dibrugarh will be at 4.45 pm. Furthermore, the trains coming from Bangalore to Delhi will be at 8:30 pm.

The booking will only be through the IRTC website and no tickets will be available at the railway counter. These trains will not have general bogies and not all seats will be available for booking, only a few seats can be booked.

Aarogya Setu App

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices, and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19. It is available in 12 different languages and soon it is set to expand to all 22 scheduled Indian languages.

