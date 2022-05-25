'Instagram down' trends on Twitter as photo-sharing app 'not working' for some users

Several users are facing trouble logging in to the Meta-owned social media platform Instagram as #instagramdown trends on Twitter. The outage seems to have begun this morning at 09:30 AM IST and affects users worldwide. As seen in multiple tweets, Instagram users are facing an error message that reads “Please wait a few minutes before you try again.”

Is Instagram down today?

According to digital services’ outage tracker Down Detector, the outage began around 09:30 AM IST earlier this morning. In less than an hour, Down Detector received about 1,500 reports from users while at 11:50 AM IST, the platform received over 2,500 reports from users in India. Out of these, about 45% of users are facing issues with the application, 37% are facing issues with the server connection and 18% are troubled with the website.

The global Down Detector portal reflects over 2,300 user reports, indicating that the outage is not limited to India. Users in Los Angeles and New York have reported that they cannot use the social media platform as well. While writing this report, Instagram has not acknowledged the issue. When a platform like Instagram, which has millions of daily active users is down, users log into other platforms to express the problems they are facing.

Netizens face Instagram login error

While some users are facing an Instagram login error, some users report seeing a message that reads "Feedback required." However, users are not able to use the platform. Some have even shared a screenshot of the error they are facing. Moreover, all are facing an issue with the social media platform. Have a look at netizens' reactions to the Instagram outage on Twitter below.

I can't log in my instagram 😥#instagramdown — Bruce_Wayne DHFM (@SeekerTrauma) May 25, 2022

Keep getting an error message saying “feedback_required”. Thought my account got hacked or deleted 😭 #instagramdown — Meshtur95 (@meshtur95) May 25, 2022

is instagram down? i keep trying to log into my account and it keeps saying error feedback_required#instagramdown — razan (@ichbinrazan) May 25, 2022

POV: You came to twitter to check if Instagram is down #instagramdown — Yash Mistry (@yashmistryin) May 25, 2022

Instagram has recently released a new logo

In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Instagram has confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing company has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."