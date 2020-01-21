Instagram Drops The IGTV Shortcut Button From The Main App

Instagram has decided to get away with the IGTV button that was visible at the top right corner of the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform. Instagram has dropped the IGTV button from its Android and iOS apps, a move that leaves Instagram users wondering about the existence of the ‘IGTV’ button on the main app in the first place.

First reported by TechCrunch, the company apparently aims to build a cleaner app interface for users. More details awaited whether Instagram is looking to ditch the IGTV app completely.

The IGTV Button

You must have come across the IGTV button on the main Instagram app home tab at least once, though the option is no longer visible. The IGTV app has always been the confusing entity owned by Instagram, with no clear goal or purpose communicated to users -- and more than anything, it’s the execution of a strategy that leaves users wondering about its purpose and accessibility in the first place.

IGTV debuted as the stand-alone content platform by Instagram to host long-form videos. However, since it did not get much traction, Instagram merged the two entities to some extent to show IGTV video previews in the home feed on Instagram. This way, Instagram became even more cluttered with more IGTV previews dropping in the home feed.

Instagram started providing users with a dedicated shortcut button on the upper right corner of the Instagram app. Last year, Instagram announced its decision to push out IGTV previews in the main Instagram feed. As a result, users started to notice relatively more clutter on their feed.

In the past, IGTV has undergone a design overhaul and significant changes in terms of ways people discover new videos on the platform, similar to TikTok's AI algorithm and Snapchat's 2x grid interface. It will be interesting to watch how Instagram actually evolves from here.

Instagram allows users to share videos on their profiles. However, Instagram videos can only be 3 to 60 seconds long. That's why Instagram announced IGTV in 2018 to attract creators with long-form videos.