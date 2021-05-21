Instagram Not Letting You Post Multiple Pictures? Here's What To Do

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Instagram is one of the most popular photos and video sharing social media platforms. Recently, users experienced that they were unable to post multiple pictures on Instagram and trend searched on the internet "Instagram not letting you post multiple pictures". Here is more information about the Instagram glitch and how to fix it.
On Twitter and other discussion forums, users stated that after an Instagram update, they were unable to see the icon dedicated to select multiple pictures. Many people stated that they noticed the difference after Instagram update. Check out some of the tweets about the same below.
Ugh I updated #Instagram and now the toggle to add multiple pics in a carousel post is missing! @instagram— theminty (@theminty) May 21, 2021
Bro, why did Instagram take away the carousel feature???????— jerrold smith ii (@jerroldhtims) May 21, 2021
instagram isn’t letting me post a carousel and it’s pissing me off— aliyah simone ♡ (@aliyahsimonee) May 20, 2021
Instagram took away my carousel feature -.-— kendris 😇🙃🖕🏽 (@Trillestt_K) May 20, 2021
It’s just an update. You gotta hold down on the photo to select multiple— kendris 😇🙃🖕🏽 (@Trillestt_K) May 21, 2021
This option was available even before the icon or toggle to select multiple photos was there. It is not clear as to why has Instagram removed the dedicated button for multiple photos. An official statement regarding the same is awaited.