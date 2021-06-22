Instagram Reels Ads To Appear In Between Reels To Help Brands Reach New Customers

Instagram new update: Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, is rolling out display ads for its Reels feature all across the world. Facebook is finally releasing ads on Instagram Reels, a short-video generator that competes with another popular app TikTok, according to a blog updated on business Instagram. In April, a trial for Instagram reels ads was held in nations such as India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany. Here is more information about Instagram ads and reels paid promotion.

Instagram reels ads to appear in between reels

Instagram is bringing Reels advertising to the rest of the world today, following a successful test in a few countries. Reels is the finest location on Instagram to reach out to those who don't follow the accounts or brands who want to advertise. Moreover, Reels is a rising global platform where anybody can discover companies and creators. These advertisements will help companies reach a wider audience, allowing consumers to discover new content from brands and artists that are both inspirational and entertaining.

Advertisements in Reels will be full-screen and vertical, similar to ads in Stories, and will display in between Reels. These commercials will loop, just like the rest of the Reels material, and can last up to 30 seconds. Reels advertisements may be commented on, liked, seen, saved, and shared.

According to the announcement on a blog about the Instagram new update, Instagram's Chief Operating Officer, Justin Osofsky said that ads are a natural match for Reels. He further claimed that the company views Reels as a fantastic way for people to discover new content on Instagram. He further added that the company feels that in an atmosphere where people are already entertained, brands of all sizes may benefit from this new creative format.

Amanda Grant, the Global Head of Social Media GroupM stated in the blog that the company is taking advantage of new and innovative formats like Reels ads and it is a top priority for their clients. She further stated that the company is excited about this new opportunity for brands to reach potential customers.

Reels advertisements will display in the most popular locations where Reels content is accessed. The Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore, and Reels on your feed are all examples of this. When a user taps on a reel from Stories, Feed, the Reels Tab, or Explore, they will be sent to a viewer that only displays vertically scrolling reels. After its introduction in India in July 2020, shortly after TikTok was banned, Instagram Reels has gained a lot of momentum.

IMAGE: SOLEN FEYISSA UNSPLASH