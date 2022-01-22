Instagram Reels Remix: Photo-sharing App To Allow Users Remix Any Public Video On Platform

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM
Instagram added the ability to Remix Reels in March 2021. The feature was introduced to rival other short video content sharing platforms. Using the feature, Instagram account holders have been able to record a Reel or short video alongside another video, hence the name is Remix. Looking at the popularity of the feature, Instagram has now released the Remix feature for all the videos on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the feature.
Using Instagram Remix, users will now be able to a video alongside videos from other users. This might be done to interact, react, collaborate or reply to other users on the platform. To be clear, any video that is public on the platform (that has been uploaded from a public account) will be available to remix. However, there is a catch. Users will only be able to remix public videos that are uploaded after the feature has been announced on January 20, 2022.
Older videos, no matter whether they are public or not will be available to remix. Find more details about how to use the Instagram Reels Remix feature below. Additionally, Instagram says that the feature will allow users to reinvent their content and interact with the content of other users on the platform. Stay tuned for more Instagram related updates and other technology news.