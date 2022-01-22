Instagram Reels Remix: Photo-sharing App To Allow Users Remix Any Public Video On Platform

Instagram added the ability to Remix Reels in March 2021. The feature was introduced to rival other short video content sharing platforms. Using the feature, Instagram account holders have been able to record a Reel or short video alongside another video, hence the name is Remix. Looking at the popularity of the feature, Instagram has now released the Remix feature for all the videos on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

Using Instagram Remix, users will now be able to a video alongside videos from other users. This might be done to interact, react, collaborate or reply to other users on the platform. To be clear, any video that is public on the platform (that has been uploaded from a public account) will be available to remix. However, there is a catch. Users will only be able to remix public videos that are uploaded after the feature has been announced on January 20, 2022.

How to remix Reels on Instagram?

Open Instagram and head over to the video or Reel that is to be remixed

Tap on the three dots menu located at the bottom right corner of the display, right above the audio page

In the menu that opens, tap on 'Remix This Reel'

Now, the original video will appear on the left side of your display and Instagram will turn on the camera on the smartphone and place it alongside the original video

Users can either create a new video or upload a previously shot video

Some changes can also be made in the original video including setting its audio or changing the volume levels

Once the original video is recorded, Instagram will preview the Remix created by the user, which can then be uploaded to the social media platform

Older videos, no matter whether they are public or not will be available to remix. Find more details about how to use the Instagram Reels Remix feature below. Additionally, Instagram says that the feature will allow users to reinvent their content and interact with the content of other users on the platform. Stay tuned for more Instagram related updates and other technology news.