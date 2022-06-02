Instagram releases AMBER Alerts for missing children in 25 countries around the world

The Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will help people see and share notices about missing children in their area. Essentially, if a child goes missing and the law enforcement authority at a place issues an alert, it will reflect on the Instagram feed of users in the area. The feature image of this report shows exactly how the alerts will appear, along with information about the missing child and a couple of images (if available).

AMBER Alerts features developed in collaboration with law enforcement authorities

In a blog post published on June 1, 2022, Meta says that "we're bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram for the first time. This feature was developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more."

The feature will be available in 25 countries at first

AMBER Alerts on Instagram will roll out over the next couple of weeks in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and the US. While the feature won't be available in India immediately, Instagram has said that it will expand and bring the feature to more countries in the future.

Most recently, Instagram has released '1 MInute Music' in India. As the name suggests, '1 Minute Music' are tracks that are 60 seconds long. These tracks are created specifically for Instagram Reels and Stories. Instagram believes that the initiative will help creators make more content. The music tracks will also be accompanied by videos, like with longer music tracks. While Instagram is already working with over 200 Indian artists to create '1 Minute Music' tracks, the creation of content around these tracks should inspire other musicians to release their one-minute tracks as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Instagram and other social news.