Instagram Rolls Out Maps Feature; Will Enable Users To Discover Popular Places Near Them

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced a new feature for Instagram users through a story. The latest feature enables users to discover popular places near them with the help of a map. The map will support searches made via hashtags and allow users to tap on location tags in other users' posts or stories. Keep reading to know more about the Instagram Map feature.

Instagram Map to show popular places close to users

Essentially, the new Instagram Map feature allows users to discover out popular outlets including restaurants, cafes and other public hotspots near them. Overall, the new feature functions by collecting data from posts, stories and guides posted by users to determine their favourite places in a neighbourhood. Until now, Instagram users have used the platform as a search engine to find more about new places that other users have already visited. With the new feature, users will be able to search directly via a map-like interface that marks the popular location with respect to the search query.

Once users find the desired location, they can save it and view it later or send it as a direct message to their friends. The feature comes at a time when young users are using platforms like Instagram as search engines to discover new things, including online places to shop, places to visit and more. To recall, Snapchat also has a similar map feature that shows other people the location of a user (if enabled) and marks hotspots based on the number of visits and reviews.

Users will be able to place orders right in the chat

Recently, Instagram launched yet another feature which allows users to shop directly in the DM section. For instance, if users are interested in buying a T-shirt, they can message the business about it. Further, users can also talk about any accessories or customisation offered by the business. Thereafter, the business account will be able to send them a payment request via Meta Pay, fulfilling which users can place their order right from the chat. Additionally, users will also get options to track their orders and ask the business any other questions.