Instagram tips: How to delete Instagram account permanently? Check step by step guide

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has millions of users around the world. While users like to spend some time of their day scrolling on the platform, watching the posts and other content published by users, sometimes they feel overwhelmed with Instagram. In such cases, a lot of users wish to either disable or permanently delete their Instagram profile. This guide contains steps to temporarily disable an Instagram account and delete an Instagram account permanently.

Before proceeding with the steps, it is important to note that the social media platform does not allow users to disable or delete their Instagram profile from the app. Instead, users have to log in with their account via a browser on their smartphones or a web browser such as Google Chrome or Firefox. That being said, given below are the steps to temporarily disable an Instagram account. Users should consider disabling their accounts before deleting them permanently.

How to temporarily disable an Instagram account?

Open Instagram from a mobile browser or a computer

Log in to the Instagram ID that is to be disabled

Click on the profile picture located at the top right corner of the display

On the web page that opens, click on 'Edit Profile'

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on 'Temporarily disable my account'

Select from the list of reasons why the account is being disabled

Enter the password for the account

Click on 'Temporarily disable account'

How to delete an Instagram account permanently?

Open the 'Delete your account' page from a computer or a mobile browser

Make sure that the computer or web browser is logged in to the Instagram account that is to be deleted

On the page that opens, select an option from that menu 'Why do you want to delete' this account

Type the password of the account that is to be deleted

On the same page, click on the 'delete' button located towards the bottom

Image: UNSPLASH