Instagram Vs. Instagram Lite App: Difference Between Instagram App And Instagram Lite App

Instagram Lite has been rolled out in 170 countries by Facebook Inc to provide services to the low connectivity regions. However, due to the minimum bandwidth of the application, the organisation had to remove some cool features that the full version has been offering. That is the reason why many users have been wondering about the difference between Instagram app and Instagram Lite app. If you have been wondering about the Instagram vs. Instagram Lite app, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
|Instagram Lite
|
The full version of the Instagram app takes up to just 30 MB to 80 MB of space, excluding app data and cache
|
The Instagram Lite app only takes up just 2 MB of space, excluding app data and cache
|Works better in smartphones with good RAM and other features
|
Entry-level or smartphones with minimal specs and features will be easily able to run the application
|Needs a good internet ( 4G )
|Can work in a slow internet service environment (Works on 2G)
|Saves data in Phone Storage
|
Inspire by Facebook Lite, the app will offload most of the code that’s running the app to the cloud
|Supports all the key features such as Stories, feed, DMs, and more
|
The Lite app also has Stories, feed, DMs and some key features
|Offers Instagram Reels with a dedicated tab
|Offers Instagram Reels with limited viewing support and no dedicated tab
|
Offers IGTV with a dedicated tab
|
Offers IGTV with limited viewing support and no dedicated tab
|Offers GIFs and stickers
|
Users will be able to use GIFs and stickers
|Consists of an abundance of AR filters and cube transitions
|
Advanced tools like Cube transitions and AR filters removed from the application
|Offers Instagram Live feature
|
Does not offer Instagram Live feature
|Consist of all the interfaces and icons
|
Many icons removed from the app such as the Trash icon, however, it is replaced with an ‘X’ character to imply the same
|Offers only Hindi
|
Offers 9 Indian languages
Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu.
|Dark Mode, Yes
|Dark Mode, No
|
Yes to Sharing Songs/TV shows to Instagram Stories
|
No sharing Songs/TV shows to Instagram Stories
|Available on both iOS and Android devices
|
Instagram Lite is available only for Android users
|iOS version of the app is fully functional
|
The iOS version of the app is still not announced
The Instagram Lite app will provide services to rural and remote communities. This will help the low connectivity regions to utilize most of the features of the photo-sharing app with minimal bandwidth. Facebook explained the requirement of a lite version by saying in a blog post: "Slightly more than 63% of the world’s population is online, as opposed to nearly 90% in North America. And many of the regions that are connected do not possess the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed for the swift delivery of the data-rich videos and images found on Instagram. For instance, only around 50% of households in India have access to the internet."