Instagram Vs. Instagram Lite App: Difference Between Instagram App And Instagram Lite App

Instagram Lite has been rolled out in 170 countries by Facebook Inc to provide services to the low connectivity regions. However, due to the minimum bandwidth of the application, the organisation had to remove some cool features that the full version has been offering. That is the reason why many users have been wondering about the difference between Instagram app and Instagram Lite app. If you have been wondering about the Instagram vs. Instagram Lite app, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Features of Instagram and Instagram Lite app compared

Instagram vs. Instagram Lite App

How will Instagram Lite be different from the Instagram app?

The Instagram Lite app will provide services to rural and remote communities. This will help the low connectivity regions to utilize most of the features of the photo-sharing app with minimal bandwidth. Facebook explained the requirement of a lite version by saying in a blog post: "Slightly more than 63% of the world’s population is online, as opposed to nearly 90% in North America. And many of the regions that are connected do not possess the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed for the swift delivery of the data-rich videos and images found on Instagram. For instance, only around 50% of households in India have access to the internet."

Languages offered by the Instagram Lite app