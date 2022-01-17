Instagram's 'Edit Grid' Feature Might Change The Way People Use The Platform; Know Why

A new Instagram feature might allow users to arrange their grid in a non-chronological manner on the social media platform. The feature has apparently been leaked by a known tipster on Twitter. Given the nature of the feature, it could be called the Instagram 'Edit Grid' feature and might arrive in future. Keep reading to know more about the Instagram 'Edit Grid' feature and how will it work.

According to a tweet by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on a feature that will let users arrange their profile grid in the other they like. Essentially, the feature will allow users to set their favourite post at the top of their profile, breaking the traditional format of displaying posts, which are arranged in chronological order. In the tweet added below, the tipster has shared a screenshot of the feature.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

The Instagram new feature might allow users to edit their profile page

Up until now, Instagram has only allowed users to upload posts in a linear manner such that the latest post appears on top of the grid, followed by the ones posted earlier. This way, the newest photos of users are at the top of their profile and the oldest photos are located at the bottom of their profile. However, the ability to arrange the posts grid in non-chronological order would enable users to showcase their favourite picture, no matter how old it is, on the top of their profile. The tweet shared above also contains a screenshot of how the feature looks in action.

Apparently, the tipster is arranging the posts on an account by dragging them and dropping them down on a place at the grid where he wants them to be. The Instagram profile grid, as it is known today, displays posts in rows with three columns that contain posts. As and when the Instagram 'edit grid' feature arrives, users would be able to open their grid as it is and edit to change the position of a post on their grid (profile page), therefore changing the order. However, users shall take this information with a pinch of salt as the feature is not confirmed by Instagram yet. Stay tuned for more Instagram related updates and other technology news.