Instagram's New Notes Feature Triggers Meme Fest On Internet As Mixed Reactions Pour In

Social networking site Instagram has introduced a new feature called ‘Notes’ which would now allow users to briefly express their views. Similar to Twitter which has a limit of 280 characters, the new feature on Instagram has a 60-character limit and the reactions sent to the users will be visible in their direct message (DM) area. Ever since its introduction, the feature has been tested by many and mixed reviews about it have started pouring in. Interestingly, Instagram Notes have also triggered a meme-fest by those who are not appreciating the feature so much.

Check out hilarious memes from netizens

People writing notes on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GQ4s4tBvQx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 30, 2022

Instagram launched "instagram notes" feature



Everyone rn: pic.twitter.com/vQW9l5bxUm — ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) September 28, 2022

This Instagram Notes feature is nice pic.twitter.com/ovYgUiXXnD — sammy (@samrudh_srinath) September 29, 2022

Genz kid : making notes



On Instagram In Classroom pic.twitter.com/y4p7OcXrVK — ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) September 28, 2022

Me and my friends reading notes on Instagram pic.twitter.com/MmXr9eX8Yg — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) September 29, 2022

instagram notes is all about sabji mandi pic.twitter.com/MEVLULjOpC — arjun (@arjunnpndt) September 29, 2022

Several users took their grievances against Instagram on Twitter and questioned the logic behind introducing the Notes feature. While some called Instagram's Notes 'useless', others speculated that the photo-posting platform would eventually replace Twitter.

How to use the new 'Notes' feature on Instagram?

1. To use Instagram's Notes, you'll have to first update the application to its latest version.

2. Open the app after updating on an iOS or Android smartphone.

3. Check the DM section to find the 'Your Note' option.

4. Tap on the option and type the desired text within the 60-character limit.

5. You can share your notes by choosing your close friends and the people in your following list.

6. Tap 'share' to post your notes.