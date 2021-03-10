IOS 14.4.1 Problems And What Is New In This Update For IPhone Users?

Apple has released the iOS 14.4.1 update for its users and has rolled out the update today. The software has a number of features and has fixed some bugs, which the users had been complaining about for quite some time. The new update has fixed important security fixes for iPhone users.

Last month, Apple rolled out iOS 14.4, which had a few new features for iPhone users. The update included updates to the Camera app and other bug fixes. Today, the company has released iOS 14.4.1 which users can update by going to the Settings app on their phone.

What is new in the iOS 14.4.1 update?

The new update brings a small set of security fixes for the user. Apple has claimed that iOS 14.4.1 patches a vulnerability kit in WebKit. WebKit is the browser engine that supports NSafari and third-party browsers on iOS. The release notes for the update simply read: “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

iOS 14.4.1 update is compatible with how many devices?

iOS 14.4.1 is compatible with the iPhone 6S and later models. iPad Air 2 and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPad touch (7th generation)

How to update iOS 14.4.1 on iPhone?

Before updating your phone, make sure you have a recent iCloud backup. Launch Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on General icon. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Enter your Passcode, if prompted. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree again to confirm.

iOS 14.4.1 problems and iOS 14.4.1 issues?

Users who have updated their phone to the latest software shared their experience with the update so far. Users have flocked to various iPhone forums like MacRumors, Twitter and Facebook. Here is the list: