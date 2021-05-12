Is Crypto.com Safe? What Is It? Details About Features & More

Crypto.com is an online platform that supports investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The digital asset exchange organisation offers several cryptocurrency products and services, meaning an investor can buy, sell, trade, spend, store, earn, loan cash and even pay bills with cryptocurrencies using Crypto.com. The platform is slowly growing in popularity around the world which is why many people are wondering about "Is Crypto.com safe?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Crypto.com app?

Crypto.com app and website is a Switzerland-based global digital asset service company that provides users with a chance to invest in cryptocurrencies easily and effectively. The beginner-friendly application offers a wide range of products in which one can buy, trade, sell, store, earn, loan and pay bills using cryptocurrencies. The Crypto.com app currently has around 10M installs on the Play Store with a rating of 3.3 stars. The app is great as per various user feedback on the app store, but many users have also complained about how difficult it for them to buy or sell digital assets during times of volatility.

Is Crypto.com safe?

The Crypto.com app and wallet are reasonably safe as many people across the globe are using the platform to buy Dogecoin, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While using the platform, you can do multiple things like buying and selling coins without any risk of fraud. Moreover, users can also buy and sell cryptocurrencies at true cost without any hidden charges. However, since the cryptocurrency exchange is unregulated, especially in India, it is not completely safe for investors.

Crypto.com app key features -

Crypto.com App is downloaded by around 10 million users worldwide on Google Play Store.

Earn up to 6.5% per annum (p.a.) on your crypto; 12% p.a. on stablecoins

Get a Metal Visa Card (up to 8% Rewards back)

Buy/sell 100+ cryptocurrencies at True Cost without any hidden charges

Deposit crypto, get an instant loan

App users can trade on Crypto.com Exchange instantly

Buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Stablecoins with your credit/debit card or bank transfer.

Securely store, send and receive cryptocurrencies

IMAGE: PLAY STORE