Is Netflix down? Here is what we know about the recent Netflix outage

Earlier today, the popular content streaming platform Netflix experienced an outage. According to the outage tracker Down Detector, users started facing an issue at about 11:18 PM IST on July 15, 2022. The issue peaked at about 11:48 PM IST when the total number of users who experienced some issues and reported them was over 4,000. However, the number came down to 13 users at 12:48 AM IST on July 16, 2022.

Netflix goes through minor outage

The Netflix outage was experienced in India as well, where the issue began about the same time. During the peak outage time, Down Detector received as many as 1186 reports from India: 66% of users were facing an issue with Netflix's website, 29% of users faced an issue with streaming videos and about 6% of users faced an issue with the Netflix mobile app. While writing this report at 07:30 PM IST, Netflix's web app and Android app was accessible. Further, the number of user reports has also gone down, indicating that the streaming platform has restored its services.

Netizens report the outage on Twitter

Down Detector shows that users from cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai faced the Netflix outage. Although the platform was down for a small period of time, it seems to have affected quite a lot of users. Further, several users took to social media platforms like Twitter to ask others whether they are experiencing any issues with Netflix or not.

has netflix gone down? — 𝚃𝙵 🕊 (@_Fxwkes) July 15, 2022

yes, netflix is down. it isn't your wifi loves. — morgy (@morgy90969024) July 15, 2022

is netflix down??? :((( — ktgk? (@sushijiima) July 15, 2022

Is netflix down bruh i am trying to watch my show #netflixdown — sam (@MRSAMMYY1) July 15, 2022

i love twitter because its a place where i find out whether other people are struggling the same thing as i am or not #netflixdown #netflix — Pratik Joshi (@PratikJoshi74) July 15, 2022