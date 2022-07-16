Last Updated:

Is Netflix Down? Here Is What We Know About The Recent Netflix Outage

The Netflix outage was experienced in India as well. The issue began later in the night on July 15, 2022. Find more details about the Netflix outage here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Is Netflix down? Here is what we know about the recent Netflix outage

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Earlier today, the popular content streaming platform Netflix experienced an outage. According to the outage tracker Down Detector, users started facing an issue at about 11:18 PM IST on July 15, 2022. The issue peaked at about 11:48 PM IST when the total number of users who experienced some issues and reported them was over 4,000. However, the number came down to 13 users at 12:48 AM IST on July 16, 2022. 

Netflix goes through minor outage

The Netflix outage was experienced in India as well, where the issue began about the same time. During the peak outage time, Down Detector received as many as 1186 reports from India: 66% of users were facing an issue with Netflix's website, 29% of users faced an issue with streaming videos and about 6% of users faced an issue with the Netflix mobile app. While writing this report at 07:30 PM IST, Netflix's web app and Android app was accessible. Further, the number of user reports has also gone down, indicating that the streaming platform has restored its services. 

Netizens report the outage on Twitter

Down Detector shows that users from cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai faced the Netflix outage. Although the platform was down for a small period of time, it seems to have affected quite a lot of users. Further, several users took to social media platforms like Twitter to ask others whether they are experiencing any issues with Netflix or not. 

READ | 'House of Secrets' to 'Indian Predator': 7 must-watch crime docuseries on Netflix

 

READ | Former President Barack Obama bags his first-ever Emmys Nomination for Netflix docuseries
READ | Adam Sandler, his wife & kids cast in Netflix's 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
READ | Netflix sets global fan event 'Tudum' for September 24; Here's what all to expect
READ | Netflix gives sneak-peek into Season 2 of 'Delhi Crime,' 'Mismatched' & more web-series
COMMENT