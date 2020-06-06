Is Xender A Chinese App? What Are The Alternatives Of Xender? Know Details

The Xender app is used by many people worldwide to share files such as videos, images, documents and more. This app has been intriguing many people because of its incredible user interface that allows users to transfer files and documents without using the precious mobile internet, USB connections, or additional PC software.

However, the app uses a hotspot and WiFi to connect devices who are in a certain range to each other. The app provides its services for all Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC or Mac devices. The new update to the application allows its users to convert video to audio files.

With such alluring features, Xender app has been facing a backlash for being a Chinese application. Many people are trying to find out if Xender app is Chinese or not. If you are wondering about Xender origin country, here is all you need.

Is Xender Chinese?

Yes, the Xender app, which is now one of the most used file-sharing apps, is developed by a Chinese tech company called Xender Digital Technology Private Limited. The company was found by Peter Jiang in the year 2011. Xender app was launched in the same year and it currently has more than 100 million downloads worldwide on the Google Play Store.

Xender alternatives

Google Drive

Google Drive is amongst the most used file-sharing medium across the globe. Android devices and other platforms use it to back up data and more. Google Drive helps users with a free space of 15 GB where they can store movies, videos, images, documents, and more. To share such files, a user only has to give the link to the other user where the sender can choose to provide editable or untouchable documents to the recipients. Users can utilise the links and work on the same project at the same time.

Send Anywhere

Send Anywhere is a futuristic application which identifies and categorizes all the files in tabs and users can easily tap to select multiple files in smartphone devices or drag and drop in the desktop client. The Send Anywhere app will generate a QR code or a password for verification where a user just has to enter the code or scan the QR code to initiate the transfer.

Similar to Google Drive, a user can also create a shareable link for sharing it, eliminating the use of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This helps in sharing files with other users without any boundaries of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi range before sharing files anymore. One can send files up to 10GB in all the versions of the portal. However, it requires you to sign in and create an account. Send Anywhere is available as mobile apps and desktop clients, browser extensions, Outlook add-in, web app, and even WordPress plugin.

Dropbox Transfer

A Dropbox Transfer user can send a maximum of 100 GB data to another user. There is no condition to it as the files may come from the local system or may be picked directly from a user's Dropbox to speed up the sharing process. As it is available for all devices including android, iOS, PC and more, recipients can download copies of the files so that originals remain untouched which helps the user to retain the original file as it is.

Apart from all these, Dropbox Transfer has many alluring features such as notifications of downloads to get confirmation that shared files were downloaded, and options to access statistics to find out how often a link was accessed. The file owners may set passwords to protect unauthorized access and they can also set an expiry date to the transferred file, which expires once the date has crossed.

