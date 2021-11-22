Joker Malware Resurfaces On Google Play Store, Remove These Apps Immediately

Last year, the malware named Joker infected a lot of applications listed on the Google Play Store. As a user downloaded an application infected by Joker, the malware stole personal information such as contact lists, device-related stats and more. According to a report by Tatyana Shishkova, an analyst at Kaspersky, the Joker malware is back. The analyst has been posting updates about the malware's appearances on Google Play Store through her Twitter account.

Last year, the Joker malware caused havoc on the Google Play Store. Google had to eventually remove the applications that contained the malware. It is important to note that the Joker malware has been respawning online since 2017 when it first appeared. Surprisingly, some of the applications listed to contain the malware have more than 50,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

What is the Joker malware?

A key characteristic of the malware was that it started showing advertisements to the users and subscribed to premium, expensive online services. The malware can also access OTPs from SMSes in a smartphone and can approve online payments. Additionally, it deleted the OTP and the debit message that comes from the bank to keep the user in dark. Such malware is highly dangerous as it can successfully withdraw money from the user's account. Bad actors can manipulate it to redirect all the money and the user would not even know as the messages will be deleted.

Given below is a list of applications that are reported to contain the dangerous Joker malware. Users are advised to check their smartphone and remove if they have downloaded an application from the ones given below. While Google might remove these applications in due course, it is safe to take all the precautions. Additionally, users are advised not to download applications from untrusted sources and developers before downloading and installing an application on their device.

Applications infected with Joker