KALIA Yojana List: How To Check List, KALIA Yojana Status And More

Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the biggest ever individual beneficiary scheme in the history of Odisha. It has been launched by Chief Minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Government of Odisha. Citizen of State, Farmers, cultivators, croppers, and landless agriculture labourers are the beneficiaries of this scheme. The objective of this scheme is to provide financial benefits to the citizens that are a part of the KALIA Yojana. Many users want to learn how to check the KALIA Yojana list online.

How to check the KALIA Yojana list online?

The KALIA Yojana list provides the people with 5 benefits, namely, Support for farming, Support for livelihood, financial help, Life cover, Interest-free crop loan. Here’s how to check KALIA Yojana final beneficiary list 2021:

Visit the Official Website Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation Government of Odisha i.e. https://kalia.odisha.gov.in/.

On Homepage, Click on the option “KALIA Yojana List“.

Now, Choose the name of your district.

Next, Select your block / ULB and then GP.

Now fill in the information in all the places, you click on “View List”.

The beneficiary list will show on the screen in PDF File

Now fill in the CAPTCHA code given on the web page, click on the link of the PDF.

Click on “Submit” to open the PDF file of all the candidates, after which the updated KALIA Yojana List will appear on your device screen.

How to check KALIA Yojana Status online?

It is very important for a person to keep track of the KALIA Yojana status. Here’s how to check the KALIA Yojana Status online:

Visit the Official Website Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation Government of Odisha i.e. https://kalia.odisha.gov.in/.

On Homepage, Search “online Grievance Application form” option

Click on the option, “track your application” option available on the opened page from the top right corner

Enter the token number and click the show option to check the application status

Eligibility and Important Documents

To be a part of the KALIA Yojana, their person should be eligible and should hold the proper documentation. Check out the eligibility criteria and important documents required for KALIA Yojana below:

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a permanent resident of the Odisha state.

applicant must belong to the marginal or small category.

The applicant must belong to the BPL category.

Any farmer who falls under the tax payment structure will not be allowed to apply for the KALIA Yojana.

If the farmer is working for the state government or the central government or associated with any PSU department then they are not eligible.

The applicant must have a working bank account.

Required Documentation

Address proof

Proof of identity

Agricultural land papers

Bank Passbook

Income Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Promo Image Source: kalia.odisha.gov.in Website