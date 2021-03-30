Kerala Pension App Download: Know All About Kerala's New Digital Movement Here

Kerala Pension is a digital movement by the Department of Treasuries, Government of Kerala, and NIC-Kerala is a Mobile Application solely for Kerala State Pensioners whose benefits are being dispensed through the Treasury Department of Kerala. This App will assist the Pensioners to review their Pension subtleties, all the personal details available with treasury including contact addresses, disbursement details, and passbook detail. This app also provides the address of all treasury offices within the state. Many users want to learn more about the Kerala Pension App download.

Kerala Pension App download

Many users have been wondering how to download the Kerala Pension application. It is a very simple procedure, every user, depending on their platforms can go to their respective app stores, such as App Store for Apple and Play Store for Google. Here they can search and download the application onto their smartphones for use.

Pensioners Portal Kerala

The Pension Wing of the Finance Department deals with the formation of policies and framing of Rules in connection with Pension in the State of Kerala. The Pensioners Welfare Cell, a part of the pension wing is looking after the welfare of all kinds of pensioners and involved in the timely redressal of the grievances of Pensioners /Pensioners Organisations. In Kerala, an employee who has to retire can submit the application for pension and other related benefits 18 months prior to his retirement. On receiving such an application, the Head of the Department after verification and approval will forward it to the concerned Pension Sanctioning Authority.

Pension Sanctioning Authority will in turn sanction the pension and other benefits and forward the sanction order to the Accountant General for authorization. The Accountant General will issue Pension Payment Order based on which the Department of Treasuries will start disbursing the pension and other benefits. Pension revisions are made by the Pension Disbursing Authorities Treasuries/Banks on guidelines issued by the Government based on the recommendations of the Pay/Pension Revision Commission.

Kerala’s Digital Initiative

All the states are joining the Digital India Initiative, they are doing this by making most of the government-related work and documents to become accessible digitally. This will help the country move further towards a completely digital environment. It also helps the people complete all their government-related work digitally, in the comfort of their home. The Kerala Pension App is one of their first applications to take this digital movement forward. This application will help people to apply for pensions and keep track of their details digitally.

Promo Image Source: Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash