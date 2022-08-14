LinkedIn adds Clickable Links, Post Templates and Carousels as new features for creators

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has released a handful of new features created on the platform. The features include new templates, the ability to add a carousel and clickable links in posts. It is to mention that the app just crossed one billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is planning to add even more users in the future.
In an official blog post, Product Lead for Creator Strategy at LinkedIn, Laren Baruch said, "With a 20% increase YoY in people adding visual content in their posts on LinkedIn, we love seeing new ways professionals are building engaging content through videos and images." Adding to it, Barush stated, "We want to make it even easier to create visual content that helps you stand out and inspire your professional community, so here are some new tools that we're rolling out."
LinkedIn new features
- Add a clickable link to images or videos: Going forward, LinkedIn users will be able to add a clickable link to their posts to take further action on or off LinkedIn. The links can be added to both images and videos and can redirect the audience to users' websites, upcoming events, or newsletters. To add a link to a post, create a post through mobile and tap on 'add a link' icon to paste the link. The feature will be rolling out to LinkedIn users over the next couple of weeks.
- Templates: LinkedIn has released quite a few templates for text posts on the platform. To use a template, users should create a post on mobile and tap on 'Use a template.' From there, users can easily create visually engaging content for their connections and followers. Users can also add clickable links to the templates.
- Carousels: "We’ve started rolling out carousels, a new content format that allows you to mix images and videos to help your community learn in a digestible way. From step-by-step advice to tips and tricks and industry trends, carousels can help you share content in a visually engaging, swipeable format. You can see carousels in your Feed today, and we’ll be experimenting with carousels to see how members engage with them over the coming months. "