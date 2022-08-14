LinkedIn adds Clickable Links, Post Templates and Carousels as new features for creators

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has released a handful of new features created on the platform. The features include new templates, the ability to add a carousel and clickable links in posts. It is to mention that the app just crossed one billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is planning to add even more users in the future.

In an official blog post, Product Lead for Creator Strategy at LinkedIn, Laren Baruch said, "With a 20% increase YoY in people adding visual content in their posts on LinkedIn, we love seeing new ways professionals are building engaging content through videos and images." Adding to it, Barush stated, "We want to make it even easier to create visual content that helps you stand out and inspire your professional community, so here are some new tools that we're rolling out."

LinkedIn new features