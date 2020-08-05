Microsoft Prepares To Launch XCloud Game Streaming On Sep 15, Rolls Out Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is all set to launch its game streaming service Project xCloud on September 15 exclusively on Android devices. According to the reports, Project xCloud is expected to be priced at $14.99 which will contain more than 100 games available on Android devices.

"Our vision for Project xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology, is to give you the opportunity to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want. Since launching the public preview across North America, Europe, and in South Korea, you’ve shared stories about the unique ways you’ve played from the cloud while providing invaluable feedback that’s helped us improve the experience", read Xbox's webpage.

You'll be able to play over 100 great games on your Android mobile device from the cloud (Beta) with @XboxGamePass Ultimate. Available September 15th in select markets. ​https://t.co/1uo77AwZCi pic.twitter.com/BFcJzGmqHP — Xbox (@Xbox) August 4, 2020

READ: 'Open Robbery!': China Stooge Aghast As Trump Seeks US Cut From Any Microsoft-TikTok Sale

100 high-quality games

"Cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass is the next major step in our ongoing vision to put you at the center of the experience, to give you more value from your games and membership, and to remove the barriers from play. Last month we laid out our commitment to you and announced cloud gaming, powered by Project xCloud, will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost," the page added.

READ: Trump Wants A Cut For US From Any Microsoft-TikTok Purchase In Unprecedented Demand

"When cloud gaming launches as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. And as we’ve committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it’s our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release. We’ll have more to share about the full catalog of games as we approach launch", read the website.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available on Android devices in 22 markets at launch, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

READ: Microsoft To Purchase TikTok In US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

READ: Microsoft Confirms Talks Seeking To Buy US Arm Of TikTok

Image: Xbox/ Twitter