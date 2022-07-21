Microsoft Teams outage: Why was the platform down for users? All details inside

The popular video conferencing platform Microsoft faced an outage today. The outage seems to have affected users across the globe as they struggled to access the platform and open the application among other issues. Find all the details related to the Microsoft Teams outage there.

When did the Microsoft Teams outage begin?

As per the global outage monitor Down Detector, users started facing issues with Microsoft Teams around 06:45 AM IST on July 21, 2022. In half an hour, as many as 4000 users were affected by the Microsoft Teams outage. The maximum number of reports was witnessed at 04:41 AM when a total of 4,831 users reported the issue on Down Detector. Out of this, about 63% of users were facing problems with the server connection, 22% of users had trouble accessing the application, and about 15% could not log in to the video conferencing service.

In India, the Microsoft Teams outage peaked around 09:00 21, 2022on July 21,2022 as Down Detector received 1,784 reports at the time. While a majority of users faced an issue in opening the MS Teams app, some users also reported facing server connection and log-in-related issues. Even Microsoft acknowledged the outage via the official Microsoft 365 Status Twitter handle, publishing the first tweet related to the outage at 07:17 AM this morning.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

What caused the Microsoft Teams outage?

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact" says Microsoft 365 Status. "Service availability has mostly recovered with only a few services features still requiring attention. We'll continue to monitor the service as new regions enter business hours to ensure the service health does not fluctuate while the remaining actions are completed."

As per the last tweet by the handle polished at 11:45 AM IST, the platform is seeing improvements in the affected functionality of Teams. Although Down Detector shows that some users are still facing the issue, the platform has recovered since morning. The Microsoft Office Status website says