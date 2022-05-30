Microsoft Word For Web Could Get 'dark Mode' Soon; Feature Listed On Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Microsoft Word for Web users might get a dark mode soon. As spotted on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, "Dark Mode in Word for Web will provide a modern look for documents while giving users the ability to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity from long hours at a computer screen. The features ID is 93328 and it was added to the roadmap on May 26, 2022. It is currently in development but as the feature has hit the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, it will be out soon.

Dark Mode for Microsoft Web added to Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Although, the roadmap listing does not reveal details about how the feature can be used. Another thing to notice is that Microsoft mars the general availability of the feature for May 2022, which either means that the feature will be rolled out immediately as the month is about to end or it could mean that the feature will be delayed. As of now, some of Microsoft's Office apps have received a dark mode.

Microsoft Word for Web is a part of a Microsoft 365 subscription that allows users to use the platform in the form of a web application. In a way, it is like Google Docs, but with the features and controls, Microsoft provides in the Word application. To access Word for Web, users have to sign in or create an account on Microsoft 365 on the official website of the application.

