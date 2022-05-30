Last Updated:

Microsoft Word For Web Could Get 'dark Mode' Soon; Feature Listed On Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Microsoft has added Word for Web's dark mode to Microsoft 365 Roadmap, which indicates that the feature might come out soon. Read more details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Microsoft Word for Web might get a dark mode soon, feature listed on Microsoft 365 roadmap

IMAGE: MICROSOFT


Microsoft Word for Web users might get a dark mode soon. As spotted on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, "Dark Mode in Word for Web will provide a modern look for documents while giving users the ability to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity from long hours at a computer screen. The features ID is 93328 and it was added to the roadmap on May 26, 2022. It is currently in development but as the feature has hit the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, it will be out soon. 

Dark Mode for Microsoft Web added to Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Although, the roadmap listing does not reveal details about how the feature can be used. Another thing to notice is that Microsoft mars the general availability of the feature for May 2022, which either means that the feature will be rolled out immediately as the month is about to end or it could mean that the feature will be delayed. As of now, some of Microsoft's Office apps have received a dark mode. 

Microsoft Word for Web is a part of a Microsoft 365 subscription that allows users to use the platform in the form of a web application. In a way, it is like Google Docs, but with the features and controls, Microsoft provides in the Word application. To access Word for Web, users have to sign in or create an account on Microsoft 365 on the official website of the application. 

Other features added to Microsoft Roadmap

  • Exchange: Adding Inbound Support for DNSSEC/DANE for SMTP to Exchange Online
  • Outlook for Windows: Signature cloud settings
  • Microsoft Search: Related Work Searches
  • Microsoft Teams: Students and educators get a notification when a new Class Notebook page is distributed
  • Exchange: Message Recall in Exchange Online
  • Microsoft 365 compliance centre: Microsoft Purview | Communication Compliance - Integration with Power Automate
  • SharePoint: Private drafts for SharePoint pages and news
  • Microsoft Planner: Rich text and images in Planner task notes
  • Microsoft Search: Dynamics 365 results in Microsoft Search
  • Microsoft Teams: Expanded Reactions
  • Microsoft Graph: Microsoft Purview | Data Lifecycle Management - Microsoft Graph APIs to manage retention labels and event-based retention
READ | Fortnite returns to iPhone with Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming; Check details here
READ | Apple, Google and Microsoft working on passwordless sign-in tech with FIDO
READ | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella & Adobe CEO among prominent investors in US' first T20 league
READ | Microsoft restricts searches related to Xi & other politically sensitive terms: Reports
READ | Microsoft to help Kyiv document war crimes committed by Russian troops: Ukraine Dy PM
Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Word, Dark Mode
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND