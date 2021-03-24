Mobile Seva App Store: Learn About The Indian App Store's Features And Future Plans

India's smartphone market is predicted to reach a whopping 820 million by the year 2022. As of today, India is among the largest mobile markets in the world, second only to China. With such a huge market, it becomes especially salient for the Government to launch its own app store and encourage domestic mobile companies to stop their reliance on international tech giants such as Apple and Google. As a result, the Mobile Seva App store came into force.

Mobile Seva App Store

On Thursday, March 18, the IT Minister of India Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the Rajya Sabha about the Digital India movement and spoke about the Mobile Seva App in detail. He informed that the App Store boasts 8.65 crore total downloads with 6,940 app developers on board as of now, for whom hosting is free of cost. This decision comes especially handy today since Google and Apple recently came under fire for setting the tax bar too high for the app developers on top of already charging them a commission fee for hosting on their platform. Indian start-up giant Paytm had popularly launched its own mini store with the support of PhonePe, RazorPay, Dream11 and IndiaMART with the aim to challenge the monopoly of the Google Play Store.

The Mobile Seva App store was launched as a part of the M Governance initiative with the initial aim of enabling all government agencies to deliver their services to Indian netizens. But today, they're actively encouraging private apps to come on board as well. As of today, the homegrown app store boasts 965 live apps from various domains and categories of public services. Since uploading and downloading apps on the Indian app store is free of cost, it's safe to assume that this Atmanirbhar initiative will find success in no time.

As for the Mobile Seva app store download, it can be accessed and downloaded from the state and central government websites. To download the apps on the store, one will need to simply register or log in to the Mobile Seva AppStore website, of which the link is provided below, and verify their mobile number.

Direct link to Mobile Seva App Store Download

Image Credit: Shutterstock