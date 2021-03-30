Netflix 30 Days Free Trial Is Back With A Twist: Watch Selective Netflix Series For Free

Until last year, the streaming giant Netflix availed non-subscribers to watch their content for free for a limited 30 days as a trial. This Netflix free trial plan was soon discontinued in India for no apparent reason. Netizens will be happy to know that the platform is back with another round of Netflix plans that lets non-subscribers watch a limited number of popular shows and movies for free. Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix 30 days free trial with a tutorial on how to start Netflix free trial.

Netflix 30 Days Free Trial - How to start Netflix free trial?

Now, interested viewers can watch a selective number of shows and movies comprising mostly Netflix originals on the platform for free. The list includes Stranger Things, Elite, Boss Baby, When They See Us, Love is Blind, Our Planet, Grace and Frankie. These listed shows are supposed to be some of the most popular shows out there. To access these, one need not create a Netflix account. Furthermore, the plan is flexible enough for the user to cancel it at any point in time.

Here's a direct link to the "Watch Free" page for the Indian audience- netflix.com/watch-free

Users have to simply click on the movie/series they wish to watch from the list of options provided on the page. Subsequently, they'll be directed to a new page that will play the content for them ad-free and hassle-free. Viewers from other parts of the world can avail the Netflix 30 days free trial offer by following the simple steps given below in order -

Visit the Netflix website/Download the Netflix app. Enter your email address to get started. The next page will open up a plethora of Netflix plans. Click on the "Try 30 Days Free" banner. The user will be redirected to another page where they'll be required to generate a password. Next, select a suitable plan. Payment details will be required to fill even though the plan is for free. This is for future reference in case the user wishes to take the paid route henceforth. After having submitted the payment details, the user can start the membership.

Image Source: Shutterstock