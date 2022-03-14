Netflix Increases Prices In UK And Ireland; Basic Plan Now Costs EUR 6.99 Per Month

Netflix is one of the most popular content streaming platforms in the world. With its easy-to-use interface and exclusive shows, the platform has managed to create a global userbase of over 200 million people. While the number of Netflix subscribers in India are comparatively low, the platform has over 10 million subscribers in the UK. In a recent development, the company has decided to raise its price in the UK and Ireland.

In an official statement, a Netflix spokesperson has said that "We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership. Our updates prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry."

Netflix subscription prices hiked in UK and Ireland

After the increase in price, the basic and standard Netflix plans cost EUR 6.99 and EUR 10.99 respectively. Their prices have been increased by EUR 1 per month. The premium Netflix plan now costs EUR 15.99. Its price has been increased by EUR 2. Similarly, the basic plan in Ireland has been increased by one euro and the standard and premium plan prices will be increased by EUR 2 each.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix increased the prices of its service in the United States and Canada in the month of January this year. As of now, Netflix users in the US are paying $9.99 for the basic plan of the content streaming service. The change in price is effective immediately for new users. However, the existing users will be sent a mail 30 days before the new price comes into effect, which depends upon their billing cycle.

Netflix has recently creased its services in Russia. The move was confirmed by a spokesperson who told Politico that the decision was taken due to the “circumstances on the ground”. Russia began its invasion of ex-Soviet state on February 24, triggering a wide range of sanctions from the west including suspension of services from entertainment, financial firms.

Image: UNSPLASH