Netflix Plans In India, Subscription Fee And Other Things To Know

Netflix is one of the biggest names when it comes to OTT subscription and consumption. It offers four subscription-based plans to gain access to a variety of video content. Here are all the available Netflix plans in India:

Also read: Next In Fashion Season 1 Release Time: When Will The Show Premiere On Netflix

Netflix plans in India

At the time of login, Netflix offers four subscription options. The most basic option is a mobile-only offering and it goes up to the premium offering. Here is a detailed look at all the Netflix subscription plans at offer in India:

Mobile-only plan ₹ 199/month

As the name suggests, the mobile-only subscription provides the user access to all the content on their mobile devices. Users can not watch Netflix content on a bigger screen using the Netflix mobile-only plan. The Netflix subscription fee for the mobile-only offering is ₹ 199/month.

Basic plan ₹ 499/month

The basic Netflix subscription plan offers users access to Netflix content on one screen only. However, unlike the mobile-only subscription plan, the users can use their subscription to access Netflix content on any screen irrespective of the size. The Netflix subscription fee is ₹ 499/month.

Standard plan ₹ 649/month

The standard Netflix subscription plan offers users access to the entire Netflix content library on two screens simultaneously. Users can make use of their subscription plan on multiple devices and multiple screen sizes. The Netflix subscription fee for the standard offering is ₹ 649/month.

Premium plan ₹ 799/month

The Premium Netflix subscription plan offers users access to the entire Netflix content library and all the Netflix features. The plan can be used on four screens simultaneously and can be used on a mobile device, laptop, tablet or TV. The Netflix subscription fee of the premium plan is ₹ 799/month.

Also read: Roger Federer Saving 7 Match Points Makes Netflix Post Witty 'Friends' Tweet

What is the difference between all Netflix plans in India?

While all the Netflix subscription plans might seem to offer almost the same thing across all the plans, some factors make the plans differ from each other. These differences are mostly in the user experience that changes as per subscription plans. Here is a table to explain all the differences between the Netflix plans in India:

Mobile Basic Standard Premium Monthly Price ₹ 199 ₹ 499 ₹ 649 ₹ 799 HD available No No Yes Yes Ultra HD available No No No Yes Watch on your Laptop & TV No Yes Yes Yes Watch on your Mobile phone & Tablet Yes Yes Yes Yes Screens you can simultaneously watch content on 1 1 2 4 Unlimited movies & TV shows Yes Yes Yes Yes Cancel Anytime Yes Yes Yes Yes

What is the Netflix subscription plan billing cycle?

The Netflix subscription fee is billed once every month for all the Netflix users. The bill is generated on the date that the subscription was purchased for the account. Users can change their Netflix subscription plan anytime in between or deactivate the Netflix plan for their account.

Also read: Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

What kind of content does Netflix offer?

While providing service in over 190 countries, Netflix members get access to the entire content library of Netflix. The content comprises of award-winning Netflix originals, feature films, documentaries, TV shows and more. However, the content may vary by region and may change over time. With higher amounts of consumption, Netflix gets better at suggesting content based on the titles you have already watched.

Can I download content on Netflix?

Netflix offers the ability to let the users download the content onto their devices using the Netflix app on Android or iOS mobile devices, Windows or Apple PCs. With the material downloaded, you can watch it on the go even without an internet connection. However, you can not store the content onto the local storage of the device and it is only accessible via the Netflix app.

Does Netflix have advertisements?

Netflix is a subscription-based OTT platform and offers an advertisement-free experience to the users. The Netflix subscription fee that is charged for all the Netflix plans in India accounts for the revenue of the platform and the content that is offered. At the time of writing this article, there have been no reports made on the inclusion of advertisements on Netflix anytime soon.

Also read: Netflix's Live-action Adaptation Of 'Avatar' To Release In 2020

What devices is Netflix streaming compatible?

Users can stream their Netflix content on a variety of devices that can connect to the internet like mobile phones, laptops, TVs and gaming consoles. A user can simultaneously stream content on a maximum of four devices/screens at the same time (depends on the Netflix subscription plan). Netflix also comes loaded with wireless cast support to cast content on a Chromecast enabled TV/device.

How to purchase a Netflix plan in India?

Create or login to your Netflix account

Choose the Netflix subscription plan that is right for you

Enter a payment method for making the current and the future payments

On completing the payment, you will have purchased a Netflix plan successfully

Can I cancel my Netflix subscription?

Yes, the Netflix subscription can be cancelled by the user at any given point. The user needs to visit his account settings on a web browser and choose to cancel the subscription. Once the process is complete, the user will have successfully cancelled his/her Netflix membership.

Also read: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Release Date And Show Timings On Netflix