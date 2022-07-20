Netflix To Test 'Add A Home' Feature To Curb Password Sharing In Five American Next Month

Netflix is asking users in some parts of the world to pay if they want to share their account's password. The move to charge additional fee for sharing password is being tested in five American countries including Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina. The feature is called "Add a home" and it will be tested in these countries from the next month.

Netflix to test "Add a home" feature to counter password sharing

As a part of the test, Netflix will ask users to pay an additional fee if they are using their account outside their residence for more than two weeks. However, the company has also mentioned that the additional fee won't be charged from people who are using Netflix on mobile devices such as laptops, tablets or smartphones. Further, people who watch Netflix during vacation, outside of their residence, won't have to pay an additional fee as well.

Supporting the move, the company says that it about 100 million households are using accounts that do not belong to them. Further, the company has also lost about a million subscribers since the beginning of this year. The fear is also visible among investors as the share price of the company has fallen down by 65% since the beginning of this year.

How the Netflix "Add a home" feature works?