Netflix To Test 'Add A Home' Feature To Curb Password Sharing In Five American Next Month

As a part of the test, Netflix will ask users to pay an additional fee if they are using their account outside their residence for more than two weeks.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Netflix to test

IMAGE: NETFLIX


Netflix is asking users in some parts of the world to pay if they want to share their account's password. The move to charge additional fee for sharing password is being tested in five American countries including Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina. The feature is called "Add a home" and it will be tested in these countries from the next month. 

Netflix to test "Add a home" feature to counter password sharing

As a part of the test, Netflix will ask users to pay an additional fee if they are using their account outside their residence for more than two weeks. However, the company has also mentioned that the additional fee won't be charged from people who are using Netflix on mobile devices such as laptops, tablets or smartphones. Further, people who watch Netflix during vacation, outside of their residence, won't have to pay an additional fee as well. 

Supporting the move, the company says that it about 100 million households are using accounts that do not belong to them. Further, the company has also lost about a million subscribers since the beginning of this year. The fear is also visible among investors as the share price of the company has fallen down by 65% since the beginning of this year.  

How the Netflix "Add a home" feature works?

  • One home per account: Each Netflix account - whatever the users' plan - will include one home where they can enjoy Netflix on any of their devices. 
  • Buy additional homes: To use their Netflix account in additional homes, the platform will ask users to pay an extra
    • 219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina
    • $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic
    • $2.99 per month per home in Honduras
    • $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador
    • $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala.
  • Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra. 
  • Travel included: Users can watch while outside the home on their tablet, laptop or mobile.
  • New manage homes feature: Users will soon be able to control where their account is being used - and remove homes at any time - from their account settings page.
