New Snapchat Update 2021: Now Save Snaps On Snapchat Directly To Camera Roll! Learn How

Snapchat is amongst the most widely used social media apps across the world. People love the impressive interface of the Snapchat app as it allows users to send selfies and videos to their friends and network. However, the most intriguing feature is that such selfies and videos are available only for viewing once or maximum twice. Also, the sender is notified if anyone takes a screenshot, replays or records the selfie or the chat to them. However, the new Snapchat update allows users a chance to download the received selfies directly on their camera roll. That is the reason why many users are wondering about how to save a picture on Snapchat. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to save a picture on Snapchat directly to Camera Roll?

If you are an avid Snapchat user with many friends exchanging Snaps Streaks daily, then this new Snapchat update 2021 is for you. The organisation now lets you save the snaps you receive directly on your camera roll meaning that you wouldn't have to take a screenshot of every snap you received. This new feature has not rolled out for many users yet, but it has been noticed that some iPhone users (iPhone 10 or above) have already received the update on their iOS smartphones. Even if you have or haven't received the new update, knowing how to do it is still a good way to be prepared to use the feature. Follow the instructions given below to save Snaps on Snapchat -