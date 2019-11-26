New Zombies Experience Now Live To Call Of Duty Mobile

Activision has launched a new limited zombies functionality for Call of Duty: Mobile. This is the Shi No Numa. The zombies experience in Call of Duty Mobile potentially incorporates a whole new way to play the chart-topping, first-person action game on Apple iOS and Google Android operating platforms. Players could check out these new features now.

The new zombies experience

In zombies, players choose either Raid mode or the more classic Endless Survival mode on a made for Mobile version of Shi No Numa, the classic Zombies map that initially appeared in Call of Duty World at War. Here, players get to enter the game with only one pistol and a knife but taking out zombies and repairing windows would earn points to claim better weapons and gear throughout the match. In Raid Mode, after clearing many waves of zombies, players wound then participate in a boss fight to determine the finish of this match.

The zombies experience provides new challenges to Call of Duty Mobile players, complete with co-op teamwork, new styles of gameplay and Easter eggs to be discovered. In addition to the new zombies mode, there is also the Season 2. This means new weapons, equipment, sprays, gestures, and more would be available in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

“Shi No Numa is the first of many zombies experiences to come to Call of Duty: Mobile, but with an endless survival mode, two different raid options and tons of secrets, there is plenty to do at the swamp of death.” Stated Call of Duty in an official blog post. “Whether you are a Zombies veteran or experiencing this incredible co-op mode for the first time, we hope you have fun exploring Shi No Numa.” In related news, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO Fall Split 2019 enters its grand finale stage on 29 November and till 1 December 2019. This takes place in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming represent India at the global finals event.

