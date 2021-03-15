Nice DP For WhatsApp: 25+ Best Quotes, Superhero DP, Nature & More WhatsApp DP Ideas

With over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger application. The Facebook-owned app is not only known for its new features such as Payments, end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages but it is also appreciated for its features that allow users to broadcast messages, make a group and most importantly change DPs to anything. Many users change DPs once or twice daily while others do not like to experiment. However, it is observed that most of them like to keep quotes as their WhatsApp DP. Many users keep on searching for WhatsApp DP ideas. And, if you have been wondering about "nice DP for WhatsApp" or "best quotes for WhatsApp DP", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

20+ Nice DP for WhatsApp users

10 Best quotes for Whatsapp DP for you

If you are looking for the best quotes to keep on your WhatsApp DP, then here are the top 10 must-have quotes, have a look -

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

7 WhatsApp DP ideas for nature lovers

If you are looking for the best nature pictures to keep on your WhatsApp DP, then here is a list of some must-have images, have a look -

Image ~ Philippe Donn/ Pexels.com

Image ~ Valentin Antonucci/ Pexels.com

Image ~ Stein Egil Liland/ Pexels.com

Image ~ Brett Sayles/ Pexels.com

Image ~ Lenka Z/ Pexels.com

2 best WhatsApp DP ideas for loverboys -

If you are trying to portray yourself as a cute personality, then these images are for you -

Image ~ Rakicevic Nenad/ Pexels.com

Image ~ Yash Tripathi

5 WhatsApp DP ideas for Superhero fans

Superhero fans are everywhere and they love to keep the best pictures as their DP to intrigue their friends and family. So, below is a list of the 10 best DP for WhatsApp if you are a superhero geek, have a look -

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ Pexels.com

Image ~ ItsDVD Twitter

Image ~ Yash Tripathi Republic

Image ~ Picography/ Pixels.com