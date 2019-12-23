Now Use YouTube Android App As Voice Remote For TV Apps

Recently, YouTube announced quite a few new features to its mobile app. Together, these features aim to make YouTube's app more comfortable to use as well as more accessible. One of the features makes it possible for YouTube viewers to use voice search at the time of casting YouTube's app to their smart TV. All you need to do is press the Cast button and a microphone icon will appear. It will enable voice commands to be issued to your TV through a smartphone device. Prior to this update, it was not easy to use 'voice search' on YouTube on a TV with the help of an Android device. The new feature pretty much simplifies the whole procedure, courtesy of only the click of a button.

"We introduced a new “Who’s Watching” feature that lets you now switch between different YouTube profiles linked to the device you’re watching on, so everyone in your household will be able to access their own personalized recommendations, subscriptions and catch up with their favourite creators. Note: if you try to cast or open the YouTube on TV app twice during the same day, you’ll be defaulted to the last account you were signed into," YouTube says on its support page.

A new 'Who's Watching' feature will be visible outside of the voice search upgrade. This allows YouTube viewers to switch between different, multiple accounts linked to their device. This way, all YouTube family members can access their content easily. YouTube mobile app users will also notice an updated navigation menu on the left side of the screen, offering a glimpse of their favorite pages. The expansion has come in the form of YouTube supporting TV devices. What's more, YouTube's app on Fire TV supports Alexa's voice control, whereas HDR now works on YouTube for the PS4 and PS4 Pro gaming consoles as well.

"Earlier this year, we launched the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices, giving Fire TV users access to a diverse library of video content including music, how-to videos, entertainment, news, gaming, and of course, all your favorite YouTube creators. The official YouTube app also works with Alexa, making it easier than ever to watch all your favorite YouTube videos on Fire TV," YouTube added.

