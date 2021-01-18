Parler Website Back Online, App Download On Apple And Google Remains Suspended

Parler's website came online Sunday, however, the app download on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store remains suspended. Parler's CEO John Matze posted on the website asking, "Hello world, is this thing on?" and below contained a note with a message that said the social media platform plans to welcome its users back soon by resolving all the challenges. Parler was removed from the internet in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. Apple and Google banned the app from their respective stores, while Amazon removed it from its web hosting service.

Parler removed after Jan 6 insurrection

However, the past weekend, Parler showed some sign of life as it assured its users that it will be back soon. Parler is popular among right-wing supporters, who moved away from mainstream social media platforms claiming too many restrictions on free speech. After a riotous mob laid siege on the Capitol Hill building and it was reported that they coordinated on Parler. Apple and Google banned the app from their stores, while Amazon removed it from its web hosting service.

"Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both," Parler said on its website after coming back to life, what appears to be on Saturday.

Parler launched an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon after the tech giant suspended its services in the wake of the US Capitol siege. Amazon had even filed a response to the lawsuit, claiming that it had “no legal basis” and even alleged that its employees have been facing threats and harassment. Parler's legal team also revealed that Matze and his family had to leave their home after the platform faced backlash in the wake of riots that killed five people, including a police officer.

(Image Credit: AP)