PM Kisan Yojana Status: How To Check The Current Status Of This Scheme?

On February 24, 2019, the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana was introduced, with the aim of serving 12 crore farmers across the world. The PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana scheme is funded by the Indian government with the aim of providing financial assistance to farmer families across the world. The government deposits 6,000 per year in three instalments into the accounts of the farmers under this scheme. Continue reading to know how to do a PM Kisan yojana status check by going to the official website of the Indian government.

PM Kisan Yojana Status List

The list of beneficiaries for the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana is published on the official website of the Indian government here. You can check your status on the website once you've registered for the scheme. Here's how to find out whether you're a beneficiary.

The first step is to go to the official portal of PM Kisan Yojana.

Go to the Farmers Corner and click on the Beneficiary Status.

Enter your Aadhar Number, Account Number or Mobile Number

Click on Get Data to see the status

Eligibility Conditions for this Scheme

Must be a farmer of any Indian state.

Age must be between 18 years to 40 years.

Must not hold any institutional land.

Must not be a tax assessee in the latest assessment year.

The farmer or any member of the farmer family must not be working or have worked at a constitutional post previously.

The farmer must have not been a minister A member of Rajya Sabha A member of Lok Sabha A member of the State Legislative Assembly A Corporation Mayor or Chairperson at District Panchayat.

It is required that the loan applicant must not be a present employee or retired employee in any Central PSE, State PSE, associate offices or autonomous organizations funded by the Government.

The farmer must not be Retired or superannuated pensioners with a monthly pension equivalent to or more than â‚¹ 10,000

The loan applicant must not be a professional doctor, lawyer, architect. Engineer or chartered accountant.

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana Benefits

In a fiscal year, the scheme produces $6,000 in revenue. The money is divided into three equal instalments of 2,000 at four-month intervals.

The money is transferred directly to the farmers' accounts by the government. The money can be quickly withdrawn from the farmers' accounts.

Farmers will contribute a sum starting at Rs.55 and up to Rs.200 to a pension fund till they reach the age of 60 under this scheme. When the recipients hit the age of 60, the government will contribute the same amount to the pension fund, and they will earn a 3,000-dollar pension.

Lastly, the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana provides low-interest Kisan credit card loans to farmers in times of financial hardship.

