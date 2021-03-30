Poshan Tracker Update: Find Out Why You Are Unable To Login To The App

The government of India introduced the Poshan Tracker app in 2018. Malnutrition is one of the direst challenges that contemporary India is facing. In the quest of fighting malnutrition and breaking the intergenerational cycle of poor health and poverty in the communities across the country, the app was introduced by the Government. POSHAN is the abbreviated term for Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition Abhiyaan. According to Playstore the app has already received over 500,000 downloads across the country. However recently some users were unable to login to the app. Here’s what happened.

GOI releases new Poshan Tracker update

Developed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Poshan Tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all Anganwadi Centre (AWC), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries. The app provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWC, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. Poshan Tracker can easily be downloaded on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.

According to its website, the app was released on March 8, 2021. However recently many app users have been unable to login to the app and access all of its cool features. The reason for this is that the MoCWD has released a Poshan Tracker update recently. The Update, that is Poshan Tracker 3.0 download was made available on March 27 on the play store. Hence, one cannot keep using the older version of the app anymore.

How to update Poshan Tracker app?

Head to Google Playstore, and type ‘Poshan Tracker’ app in the search menu.

You will land on the page, which will have an ‘Update’ option available.

Hit the update button and wait till the Poshan Tracker 3.0 download is complete.

Now you can open the app and login, without any issues.

How to report an issue on Poshan Tracker App?

Open the Poshan Tracker App, and you will be asked to provide your mobile number

There are several other options to pick from as well, such as "Don't have an account, Register here."

Right below that, you will see the "Have an issue? Click here" just tap on it and an issue form will open

Now all you need to do is write down your details, the issues you want to report and click submit.

Source: Snap from cellphone

Image Credit: Poshan (Website)