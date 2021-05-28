PSN Error 8002a537 Explained: How To Fix This PS3 Issue? Know Details

Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 3 is amongst the most successful ventures of gaming console company until now. Although the new PS5 launched recently, many players still prefer using PS3 over any other console. However, a lot of PS3 players are having trouble running their consoles recently. According to many user reports, the console is failing during the sign-in process and showing the 8002a537 error while logging into the PlayStation Network. If you have been facing the PSN error 8002a537, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about the PSN error 8002a537

Over the past 24 hours, many PlayStation 3 users reported having issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN). This same problem has occurred last year as well, and players had a hard time signing into their PSN account. The PSN error 8002a537 is an issue that logs out a user from their current PSN account that they are using when playing a PS3 game.

I guess PSN is down on PS3??? I dunno, mum can't sign in even though it was a fine a few minutes ago. — The Persona 5 Joker (@Haalyle) May 28, 2021

This issue with the PlayStation Network can only be stopped when Sony Interactive Entertainment acknowledges the issue and tries to solve the server problem. However, as we know this problem took place last time as well, the PlayStation Support suggested some workarounds that can help fix the PSN error 8002a537 from your end. So, here is how to fix the PSN error 8002a537 issue -

How to fix PSN error 8002a537?

According to PlayStation Support, the way to solve this issue is - A player needs to turn ON their PS3 console Now, all you need to do is put the PlayStation 3 into Safe Mode Then, just select option 2 which is "Restore Default Settings", and after that restart your PS3 As soon as the console starts back up, sign into the affected PSN account.



Since this workaround was published, it appears that the error is tied in with elements of Sony’s PSN structure. As many users are now reporting the issue, it will not take much longer for Sony to acknowledge the issue and fix the server issue. But, following the fix mentioned above might help you start playing your favourite game again.

I really hope they keep ps3 online up for at least another few years I have so much stuff on there I still need to platinum 😭 — 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓴𝔂𝓢𝓵𝓲𝓶𝓮 (@LuckySlime_) May 28, 2021

Well to day at 6am in Australia Qld I was on my ps3 and it was fine but then at 1pm I was signed out I tried to disable media and not working I hope the PSN is not shut down because that would be a bad because not a lot of people can afford new generation consoles — CamerongamingTVOfficial (@Cameron_gameing) May 28, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK