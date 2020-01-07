The Debate
PUBG Mobile Generated Highest Amount Of In-app Revenue In December

PUBG Mobile from Tencent generated more than $148 million in user spending last month, representing 4-times growth from the same period last year. Full details.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent generated more than $148 million in user spending last month, representing 4-times growth from the same period last year. As a result, PUBG Mobile became the top mobile game by worldwide revenue for December 2019. The majority of the users spending money on the game came from China. In fact, China helped PUBG Mobile generate a whopping 59 per cent of its total revenue for the period. Undoubtedly, this goes to show the popularity of PUBG Mobile in China. 10 per cent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from the US, followed by 6 per cent from Japan.

PUBG Mobile at number 2 on the App Store in terms of generating in-app revenue. However, the game was nowhere to be found on Google Play revenue rankings. Meaning, the majority of PUBG Mobile users spending on the game were iPhone users. Overall, PUBG Mobile managed to top the revenue chart.

Meanwhile, Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest-earning mobile game by worldwide revenue for December 2019 with close to $139 million in gross revenue, which represented 5 per cent year-over-year growth from December 2018. About 94 per cent of Honor of King’s revenue was from China, followed by 2 percent from Thailand. The next top-grossing mobile game was Clash of Clans from Supercell, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Roblox from Roblox Corporation.

Roblox, on the other hand, had its best month ever in December. Roblox generated more than $71 million in gross revenue, up 48 per cent month-over-month and 94 per cent year-over-year. The boost in revenue occurs at the same time as the title’s best month ever for downloads. Roblox also racked up over 12 million unique installs.

Top Mobile Games by worldwide revenue for December 2019

  1. PUBG Mobile
  2. Honor of Kings
  3. Clash of Clans
  4. Candy Crush Saga
  5. Roblox
  6. Fate/Grand Order
  7. Fantasy Westward Journey
  8. Gardenscapes
  9. Coin Master
  10. Lineage 2M

Top Mobile Games by worldwide revenue [App Store]

  1. Honor of Kings
  2. PUBG Mobile
  3. Fantasy Westward Journey
  4. Three Kingdoms Strategic
  5. Clash of Clans
  6. Roblox
  7. Candy Crush Saga
  8. Fate/Grand Order
  9. Moster Strike
  10. Homescapes

Top Mobile Games by worldwide revenue [Google Play]

  1. Lineage 2M
  2. Clash of Clans
  3. Coin Master
  4. Candy Crush Saga
  5. Lineage M
  6. Garena Free Fire
  7. Gardenscapes
  8. Rise of Kingdoms
  9. Pokemon GO
  10. Fate/Grand Order
