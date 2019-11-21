The Debate
PUBG PC Lite Getting New Update, Could Be Erangel 2.0, Check Out

Apps

PUBG PC Lite could now get a new update. This is rumoured to be Erangel 2.0 map.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erangel 2.0

PUBG PC Lite, a low-end version of the popular PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds battle-royale is now all slated to get a new update. This is rumoured to be Erangel 2.0 map. This potentially represents a refreshed approach.  

PUBG Lite PC new update

Now, teasing a new update on micro-blogging site Twitter containing a bust, PUBG PC Lite states that this new update would hit players soon. Hence, players could keep their eyes and ears open for newer enhancements. In this regard, check out below what PUBG PC Lite teased, along with players’ reactions.  

 

 

 

 

This update is hugely believed, by loyalists, to be Erangel 2.0. This is also believed to work in tandem with the recent update to PUBG Lite (for PCs) that lets players heal themselves even while walking.  In related news, the mobile version of PUBG's most important event which is the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 is currently in its last leg. If you are new to this, then it is worth checking out that even teams from India have so far delivered breathtaking performances in the event.

These teams are Team SOUL, Team IND, Team INS, Team Synerge, and Team Entity Gaming. Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming have directly qualified for the finals that would be held between 30 November till 1 December in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. On the other hand, Team IND, Team Synerge, and Team INS have qualified for the global preliminaries that begin from 23 November in the same venue. Winners here would get an entry into the global finals. Hence, you could cheer for Team India now.

Published:
